Police: NH man facing drug charges after traffic stop uncovers 28 grams of cocaine

NORTHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing drug charges after police say they caught him with 28 grams of cocaine following a motor vehicle stop in Northfield early Saturday morning.

Officers stopped a 2001 Volkswagen Passat on Route 10 northbound for speeding and other violations just after 4:20 a.m. and found approximately 28.3 grams of cocaine and $6,708 cash inside a backpack, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, 21-year-old Ryan Spath, did not have a license but had an active warrant for failing to appear after personal recognizances.

He is facing several charges including, cocaine trafficking and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

