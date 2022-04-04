HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing a felony robbery charge in connection with an incident at a Hampton bank, police said.

The Hampton Police Department, with help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, took 47-year-old Eric Mohan into custody shortly before 3 p.m. Monday in front of the Service Federal Credit Union after he allegedly robbed them, according to a release issued by the department.

No injuries were reported.

Mohan is being held before he is due to appear in Rockingham County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)