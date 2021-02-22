BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Boston hotel late Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at Hotel Indigo on Friend Street around 11:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to Boston police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested Ren A. Rodgers, 23, of Hollis, in connection with the deadly stabbing, police said.

He is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a murder charge.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

