CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of video recording young girls in a bathroom turned himself over to police on Wednesday.

John Wilkinson, 59, of Concord, is scheduled to appear in Concord District Court Thursday on seven counts of violation of privacy and one count of sexual assault.

Concord police launched an investigation in July 2018 when a juvenile victim reported that she and others had been filmed in a bathroom at a home on Hoit Road.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the house and gathered evidence, including a digital storage media, police said.

Over the course of the investigation, police say they discovered additional crimes.

An arrest warrant was issued for Wilkinson, who allegedly turned himself over in at Concord police headquarters on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Concord police Lt. Sean Ford at 603-230-3728 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

