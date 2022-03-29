HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly led police officers on a chase that ended in a crash, according to authorities.

Officers patrolling on Commerce Drive in Hooksett around 8:15 a.m. Monday tried to pull over a gold Cadillac DTS that had the wrong license plates on it and no inspection sticker but the driver refused to stop, police said.

After losing sight of the car, officers turned onto Hackett Hill Road where they said they saw the driver lose control and crash into a tree.

Aaron Cantrell, 33, was taken into custody without further incident and multiple baggies of suspected drugs were located including, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, cocaine, suboxone, and amphetamine pills were allegedly found in his possession.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, five counts of possession of a controlled drug, disobeying an officer, operating without a valid license, transporting drugs, reckless operation, misuse of plates and uninspected vehicle.

He wass released on personal recognizance from the hospital and is due to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court at a later date.

