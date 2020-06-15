NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man fired a gun in the direction of two people he was arguing with and subsequently struck a nearby residence in Nashua on Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fire in a residential area close to downtown learned that 38-year-old Michael Ruest, of Rochester, and two people known to him had got into a fight, according to Nashua police.

Ruest allegedly fired his gun and hit a home but there were no reported injuries.

Officers placed Ruest under arrest.

Ruest is being held on $10,000 bail pending his arraignment Monday at Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on charges of reckless counduct with a deadly weapon and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nashua police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

