Police: NH man fired pellet gun at victim during road rage incident

LEBANON, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly fired a pellet gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, officials said.

Walker Albrecht, of White River Junction, Vermont, is slated to be arraigned next month in Grafton County Superior Court on charges including criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and reckless conduct, according to the Lebanon Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man in a white Honda Accord who pointed a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident just after 5 p.m. located Albrecht and conducted a motor vehicle stop in a Burger King parking lot, police said.

A black pistol, which was later determined to be a pellet gun, was said to be found inside Albrecht’s glove box.

A witness told police that Albrecht fired the gun at the victim’s vehicle during the incident.

Albrecht has since been released on personal recognizance.

