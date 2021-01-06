Police: NH man fired pistol in middle of road, hid weapon in vending machine

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he fired a pistol in the middle of a street and then tried to hide the weapon in a vending machine early Wednesday morning.

Timothy Heald, 43, of Seabrook, is slated to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on charges including reckless conduct, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and falsifying evidence, according to the Hampton Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of L Street in Hampton after 12 a.m. learned Heald had fired one round from a pistol in the middle of the road following a verbal altercation, police said.

Heald was later found walking on Ocean Boulevard. He was taken into custody after officers reportedly found his gun stashed inside a nearby vending machine.

He was also said to be found in possession of a knife.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Hampton Police

Department at 603-929-4444.

An investigation remains ongoing.

