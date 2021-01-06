Police: NH man fired pistol in middle of road, hid weapon in vending machine

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he fired a pistol in the middle of a street and then tried to hide the weapon in a vending machine early Wednesday morning.
Timothy Heald, 43, of Seabrook, is slated to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on charges including reckless conduct, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and falsifying evidence, according to the Hampton Police Department.
Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of L Street in Hampton after 12 a.m. learned Heald had fired one round from a pistol in the middle of the road following a verbal altercation, police said.
Heald was later found walking on Ocean Boulevard. He was taken into custody after officers reportedly found his gun stashed inside a nearby vending machine.
He was also said to be found in possession of a knife.
There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Hampton Police
Department at 603-929-4444.
An investigation remains ongoing.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)