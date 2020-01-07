NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man fired a shotgun in his Nashua residence during a verbal altercation Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to a report that 52-year-old Michael Destefano discharged a gun inside his Cypress Lane home learned that Destefano fired a shot into the floor, according to Nashua police.

There were no reported injuries in connection with the incident.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Destefano and took him into custody Monday just before 5:30 p.m.

Destefano was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned on a reckless conduct charge in Hillsborough Superior Court — South on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)