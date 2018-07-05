Police: NH man fled to another town after pistol-whipping woman

NEWMARKET, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who pistol-whipped a woman, prompting a SWAT team response, was arrested Thursday after fleeing to another town, officials said.

Newmarket officers responding to a reported domestic assault on Piscassic Street about 1 p.m. learned that a female victim had been struck about the head with a loaded firearm.

Officers attempting to make contact with the suspect, later identified as 38-year-old Geoffrey Sneirson, were unsuccessful and opted to activate the Seacoast Emergency Response Team, according to police.

Unbeknownst to officers, Sneirson was able to flee the scene prior to their initial attempt to make contact with him. He traveled on foot along a railroad track from Newmarket to Durham, where he was arrested with a loaded pistol about 5:30 p.m., police said.

The woman was taken to Portsmouth Hospital for treatment.

Sneirson is charged with domestic violence and second-degree assault.

He is being held at the Rockingham County Jail pending an arraignment Friday morning in Rockingham County Superior Court.

