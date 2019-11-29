Police: NH man fleeing hit-and-run in Wakefield causes multi-vehicle crash in Reading, injuring several

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people have been taken to local hospitals including the suspect accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash in Reading after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run in Wakefield Friday night.

Jonathan Markow, 29, of Hampton, New Hampshire is accused of hitting two cars on North Avenue in Wakefield before taking off and causing a head-on collision on Walkers Brook Drive in Reading around 8:10 p.m, according to a release issued by Reading police.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Markow was traveling northbound when he allegedly struck a Fiat 500 and a Honda Ridgeline before coming to a stop.

Around the same time, Reading police received a notification from the Wakefield Police Department that a similar vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run.

The injuries sustained in the crash are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation.

Markow is facing drunk driving and operating to endanger charges and is expected to face others pending the outcome of the investigation.

He is due to be arraigned on Monday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)