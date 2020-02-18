Police: NH man found with AR-15 after threatening former employer to be arraigned

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is set to face a judge Tuesday after police say he made threats against his former employer in Merrimack before being found with two firearms.

Corey Godinez, of Derry, is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on charges of first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault, criminal threatening, harassment, loitering and prowling.

Officers responding to a report of criminal threatening at Lifeline Ambulance on Friday said they learned that Godinez, a former employee, had made threats of violence against staffers and indicated “he had enough firepower to take people out, and that he did not care how many people got hurt.”

While officers were on scene, they spotted Godinez’s vehicle drive by the building and stopped him and placed him into custody.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a loaded handgun and an AR-15 rifle with multiple loaded magazines and additional ammunition.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)