MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man facing burglary and simple assault charges allegedly punched and scratched an officer and head-butted a nurse in the face while in the hospital.

Levi Coltey, 21, of Manchester, showed up at his parents’ house, punched his father and attempted to get inside through a window on Sunday, Manchester police said.

He then took off but was later hospitalized after attempting suicide by taking an unknown number of pills, police added.

While in the hospital on Monday, Coltey became agitated and allegedly punched and scratched an officer.

On Tuesday, police say he head-butted a nurse in the face.

Coltey is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Manchester Circuit Court on misdemeanor charges. He is then scheduled to face a judge Wednesday afternoon at Hillsborough County Superior Court — North to face felony charges.

