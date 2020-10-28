CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after state police say he struck a woman with their car during a domestic incident on the highway in Canton late Tuesday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a car on Interstate 95 northbound prior to the Interstate 93 exit around 10:30 p.m. found a 35-year-old New Hampshire woman seriously injured, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that a domestic assault broke out between a 28-year-old man and the victim, who were standing outside their Ford Focus in the breakdown lane, state police said.

The man then allegedly re-entered the car and began to drive, striking the woman.

She was transported to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man, who remained at the scene, was arrested on assault and battery charges.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Stoughton District Court.

State police say his name is not being released in adherence to a state law that prohibits law enforcement from identifying defendants in domestic arrests in order to protect the privacy of their victims.

