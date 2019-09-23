Police: NH man hospitalized after wall falls on him, covering him in fresh concrete

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Pelham, New Hampshire man was Medflighted after a newly-poured concrete foundation wall fell on him Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a wall falling on a person on Hinds Lane at 2:30 found a man trapped under a concrete foundation wall that had fallen on him while concrete was being poured into it, police said.

Workers were trying to dig the man out when first responders arrived and the man was Medflighted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston due to critical injuries, police said.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation by Pelham officials and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)