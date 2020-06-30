Police: NH man hurled profanities, threw full water bottle at officers stopped at red light

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he hurled profanities and threw a water bottle at two officers who were stopped at a red light on Sunday night.

Michael Babcock, 31, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Manchester Circuit Court on charges including simple assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and violation of bail, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers stopped at a red light in the area of Union and Auburn streets around 8:30 p.m. encountered Babcock, who approached their cruiser and started yelling profane remarks at them, police said.

Police say the officers told Babcock numerous times that they had no business with him and ordered him out of the roadway, but the suspect allegedly grew hostile and threw a full water bottle off one of the cruiser’s windows.

Babcock then aggressively resisted arrest, attempting to bite one of the offices, according to police.

He was eventually handcuffed and taken into custody.

