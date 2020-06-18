Police: NH man in Halloween mask pulled knife on 3 kids who were riding bikes

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man wearing a Halloween mask was arrested after police say he pulled a knife on three kids who were riding their bikes in Manchester late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a knife-wielding man in the area of Elm Street around 11 p.m. learned 19-year-old Nathan Tower, of Francestown, had threatened the kids with a small knife, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Witnesses are said to have told officers that Tower was wearing a “Halloween-type mask” at the time of the alleged incident.

Tower got into a verbal altercation with the kids and pulled out the knife, prompting the victims to drop their bikes and flee the area, police said.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Tower is charged with criminal threatening and disorderly conduct. It’s not clear when he’ll be called to court.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

