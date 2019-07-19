Police: NH man intentionally hit victim with speeding car after argument outside Meineke

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he intentionally hit another man with his car following an argument that turned physical in the parking lot of a Meineke on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of an accident involving a pedestrian in the area of Elm Street and Harry Theo Lane about 2:20 p.m. found a man lying on the ground with blood on his face, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Witnesses told police that they saw two men arguing in a car outside the auto repair shop before the passenger punched the driver and got out.

The driver, 50-year-old Philip Perez, of Manchester, then allegedly sped at the victim as he crossed Harry Theo Lane and struck him with his car.

Police say the victim flew up and over the hood before landing on the sidewalk.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Perez was later arrested at his home. He is charged with first-degree assault and conduct after an accident.

He is slated to be arraigned next month in Hillsborough Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)