Police: NH man involved in crash beat woman with pipe, tried to steal 2 cruisers

CANTERBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old New Hampshire man who was involved in a crash in Canterbury is facing charges after authorities say he beat a concerned woman with a pipe before trying to steal two state police cruisers Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash at the intersection of Route 132 and Kimball Pond Road about 7:45 a.m. spoke with one of the drivers who suddenly started to walk away from the scene, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Alan Clark, of Hillsboro, ignored orders to stop and ran toward the trooper’s cruiser, got into the driver’s seat and accelerated the engine, police said. The trooper struggled with Clark to maintain control of his hands so that he couldn’t put the cruiser into drive.

As they struggled the trooper was unable to reach his radio but was able to push the cruiser radio microphone button with his elbow, according to police. It was said to be apparent from the disjointed radio transmissions and yelling that could be heard in the background that there was a problem.

Multiple state police units, Canterbury police, and Merrimack County Sheriff’s Department deputies converged on the scene. Clark was then pulled from the cruiser, taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Seconds later, while handcuffed in the back of a second cruiser, Clark climbed through an open part of the partition that separates the front and back seats, according to police. He is said to have had his foot on the gas in an attempt to escape when he was removed again, re-handcuffed and shackled.

Troopers later learned that a woman had stopped at the crash prior to police arrival to check on the occupants. When she approached, Clark allegedly assaulted her using a piece of pipe.

Clark was taken to the Merrimack County Jail, where is being held on several charges including reckless operation, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, assault and two counts of felony escape.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Merrimack County Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)