Police: NH man out on bail strips naked, breaks into apartment, strangles golden retriever

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man out on bail in a police officer assault case was arrested Wednesday for the second time in two days after police say he stripped naked, smashed his way into an apartment and strangled a golden retriever.

Concord police officers responding around 3 p.m. to an apartment complex on Cherry Street for a reported burglary in progress learned a man dressed in only a bathrobe had been roaming about pounding on doors.

The suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Irakozie Ildephones, disrobed, scaled a wall, climbed onto a second-story porch and shattered the glass door of an apartment, forcing the residents to flee and take refuge in a locked car, according to a police report.

Ildephones was throwing items from inside the apartment off the porch and stomping on broken glass when officers arrived, police said.

Officers attempted to speak with Ildephones in an effort to de-escalate the situation, but he grew aggressive and allegedly started throwing shards of glass at them. When backup arrived at the scene, multiple officers moved in used a Taser to subdue him.

Ildelphones was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment before being transported to jail, where he was held on $15,000 bail.

Investigators later found a golden retriever inside the apartment that had been seriously assaulted and strangled, police said. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian for treatment and is expected to recover.

Ildephones had been out on bail after allegedly charging at detectives who were investigating a stabbing on June 18.

He is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Merrimack County Superior Court on charges including breaching bail conditions, cruelty to animals, burglary, indecent exposure, simple assault, reckless conduct and criminal mischief.

