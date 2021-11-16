MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 25-year-old New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he posed as a juvenile and had sexual relations with a person who he knew was under the age of 16.

David A. Carkin Jr., of Gilmanton Iron Works, was arrested last week on charges including felonious sexual assault, sexual assault, certain uses of computer services prohibited, indecent exposure and lewdness, and criminal threatening, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

Police launched an investigation into Carkin in June after receiving a complaint involving allegations of sexual assault against him.

An investigation found that Carkin had represented himself as a juvenile over Internet communications and had sexual relations with a person he knew to be under the age of 16, police said.

During the relationship, Carkin also allegedly threatened to disseminate explicit images of the victim if they exposed his alleged crimes.

Carkin was arrested Nov. 9 by officers and U.S. Marshals executing an arrest warrant.

He refused bail and was subsequently transported to the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Merrimack police at 603-424-3774.

