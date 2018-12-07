Police: NH man ‘purposely’ exposed his genitals, fondled himself at YMCA

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who authorities say “purposely” exposed his genitals and fondled himself in the pool area of a YMCA in Merrimack, New Hampshire, in October was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of indecent exposure.

Officers responding to the YMCA on Henry Clay Drive for a reported issue with a customer spoke with employees who said that a man had exposed his genitals and fondled himself while in view of other patrons, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

The man reportedly fled the area on foot after the alleged incident.

An arrest warrant was issued after investigators were able to identify the suspect as 60-year-old Arthur McDeed, of Nashua. He was a registered member of the facility.

McDeed has since been released on personal recognizance.

He is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Dec. 20.

