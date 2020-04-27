Police: NH man pushed clerk, kicked officer after being told he can’t buy alcohol

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after pushing a clerk who would not sell him alcohol and kicking a police officer in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of threats at the 7-Eleven on Maple Avenue at 12:30 a.m. were told a man tried to buy alcohol at the store but was told he could not because of the time, police said. The man argued with the clerk, threatened him, and pushed him, police said, as well punched a window, causing it to break.

When officers found the man, later identified as Styfus Green, 26, he was carrying a knife, police said. Green allegedly kicked an officer while he was being booked.

Styfus Green was charged with simple assault, criminal threatening, criminal mischief, and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.

Styfus Green was allegedly found with his brother, Ralph Green, 30, who had outstanding warrants for sexual assault, simple assault, and theft. Ralph Green will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court in June.

