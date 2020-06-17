Police: NH man recklessly fired AK-47 near several homes

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he recklessly fired an AK-47 near several homes early Tuesday morning.

Daniel McInnis, 28, of Nashua, was arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Main Dunstable and Whitford roads around 2:15 a.m. found McInnis outside his home and determined he had discharged two rounds from an AK-47 near several homes in the neighborhood, police said.

The rifle was seized and there were no reported injuries.

McInnis is currently being held on preventative detention bail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

