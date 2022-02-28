MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a woman and driving her around in a stolen car in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a stolen car Monday morning were told the man had robbed a woman he knew and was driving her around the city in a stolen car, police said. When police found the car, the man allegedly attempted to drive away and struck a police cruiser and another vehicle.

Officers caught the man after he ran away, and found the woman safe in the car, police said. James Albert, 38, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, conduct after an accident, stalking, disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest and breach of bail.

