NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is accused of sending multiple threatening letters to an employee who used to work at a physical therapy company in Nashua.

Zachary Frost, 27, of Francestown, is facing one count of tampering with a witness and four counts of criminal threatening, according to Nashua police.

Officers responding to a report of criminal threatening at the Center for Physical Therapy on Amherst Street on March 4 learned that several threatening letters had been sent from the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections and addressed to an employee who had previously worked at the physical therapy location, police said.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division furthered the investigation and identified Frost as the person responsible for sending the letters, police added.

Frost allegedly sent one of the threatening letters after he knew that there was an open investigation.

Detectives were granted an arrest warrant for Frost and subsequently took him into custody Friday around 5 p.m.

He allegedly refused bail and was transferred to the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections pending his arraignment at the Hillsborough Superior Court – Southern District.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Nashua Police Department Crime Line (603)-589-1665.

