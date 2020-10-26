NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man intentionally set a fire outside of an apartment building in Nashua before damaging a woman’s property during a domestic disturbance on Saturday, police said.

A patrol officer discovered an active fire outside a residence on Pleasant Street just after 7 p.m. and extinguished the flames, according to Nashua police.

The fire was deemed to have been ignited purposely, placing occupants of a multi-unit apartment building in danger.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

Detectives furthered the investigation and determined that Aaron Eldredge, 32, of Nashua, was responsible for starting the fire, police said.

Just after 11 p.m., officers responding to a local address for a domestic disturbance learned that Eldredge had allegedly damaged property within the residence, belonging to a woman known to him.

He was located a short time later in possession of stolen property and placed under arrest, police said.

Detectives learned that Eldredge had reportedly violated active bail conditions.

He is set to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on charges of arson, stalking, criminal mischief, detention and sanctions for default or breach of conditions, and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.

