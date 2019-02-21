NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of setting a homeless shelter bus on fire before assaulting someone in Nashua, New Hampshire late Tuesday night is facing a slew of charges.

Brandon Middaugh, 27, was arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court – South Wednesday on charges including arson, simple assault, resisting arrest/detention, and on an active electronic bench warrant.

Officers responding to Chestnut Street Mission around 11:20 p.m. found a bus fire that was also damaging a nearby residential apartment building.

Middaugh was located on the scene and taken into custody for assaulting a person and resisting arrest and detention, Nashua police said.

An investigation revealed that Middaugh was allegedly responsible for the bus fire.

Police say no injuries resulted from the fire.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

