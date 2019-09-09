Police: NH man shattered grocery store door, stole cigarettes and beer

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he shattered the front door of a grocery store and stole cartons of cigarettes and beer early Monday morning.

Officers responding to an alarm activation at Bunny’s Superette around 1 a.m. found glass all over the ground and a vehicle in the parking lot with its lights off, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police say 43-year-old James Williams was behind the wheel and bleeding from a fresh cut on his ankle.

Unopened cartons of cigarettes and beer were also said to be visible in his vehicle.

Williams was arrested after officers spotted him on store surveillance video.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including burglary and operating after suspension.

