Police: NH man sold ‘sizeable’ amounts of methamphetamine to undercover detectives

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing drug charges after police say undercover detectives made “several sizeable purchases” of methamphetamine.

James Gadwah, 57, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Merrimack County Superior Court on charges including three counts of selling methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to the Concord Police Department.

Concord police detectives started looking into Gadwah in May as part the Operation Granite Shield drug enforcement initiative, police said.

After a warrant for sales was issued, police say detectives arrested Gadwah at a hotel and found a “large quantity of methamphetamine” in his car, along with drug distribution products.

A passenger in Gadwah’s car was also arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Police say additional charges could be filed against Gadwah.

