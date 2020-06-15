Police: NH man spit in officer’s face, kicked another after being told to end noisy party

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who grew angry when police asked him to break up a noisy party was arrested after he allegedly spit in the face of one officer and kicked another early Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a noise complaint at 568 Beech St. in Manchester around 12:20 a.m. asked the host of the party, 25-year-old Tong Akot, to turn the music down and have guests lower their voices, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Akot agreed but then allegedly cranked the music back up and started yelling loudly after police left.

When he was ultimately told that the party needed to end due to the noise level, police say Akot started blocking officers who were trying to disperse partygoers. He is said to have also resisted arrest as officers tried to load him into a cruiser.

Akot will be called to court at a later date to answer to charges including two counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

He has since been released on personal recognizance.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)