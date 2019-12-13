Police: NH man swung knife at Best Buy worker before bolting out of store with armful of items

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he swung a knife at a Best Buy worker before bolting out of the store with an armful of items.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at Best Buy in the Mall of New Hampshire on Thursday spoke with an employee who said 27-year-old George Johnson, of Manchester, had fled the store after grabbing several items from a shelf valued at $2,000, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The employee tried to prevent Johnson from leaving but the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and started swinging it around, police said.

A K9 team swept the area near Huse Road but a search for Johnson proved unsuccessful. He was tracked down Friday and taken into custody.

“I’m pleased that Johnson was arrested in such a timely manner,” Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said in a statement. “He is an absolute danger to the safety of our community.”

Johnson is slated to be arraigned Monday on charges including armed robbery and convicted felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

