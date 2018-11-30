NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who threatened to blow up the Nashua National Guard Armory Wednesday night faces up to seven years in prison, police said.

Members of the Nashua Police Uniform Field Operations Bureau responding to a report of criminal threatening learned that 38-year-old Jeremy Raskiewicz allegedly said he would blow up the building around 8 p.m.

Raskiewicz was arrested without incident at his home the next night, police said.

He was held on no bail and is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South Friday.

