MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who allegedly told a hotel guest that he was “going to kill” them on Saturday night is facing a criminal threatening charge.

Officers responding to an argument between guests at a Merrimack hotel spoke with witnesses and determined that 35-year-old James Heath, of Merrimack, had threatened another guest, placing them in fear for their safety, police said.

Officers applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Heath.

He was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. and released on personal recognizance bail.

Heath is scheduled to appear Tuesday in 9th Circuit — Merrimack District Court.

