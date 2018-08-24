MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who threatened another man with a BB gun before discarding the evidence is facing several charges, Manchester police said.

Officers arriving at a rear alley off of Spruce Street found 34-year-old Michael Campbell of Hooksett on top of 25-year-old Randy Katanga of Nashua, around 3 a.m., police said. Campbell repeatedly hit Katanga’s head with his fists as Katanga laid on the ground, police added.

Campbell allegedly told responding officers that Katanga was armed with a handgun.

Katanga got up and hurriedly walked away from the area despite an officer’s commands to stop, police said. The officer tried to restrain him as he allegedly kept reaching for the front of his pants.

Katanga was seen discarding several unknown items before being caught on the rear stairs of 348 Spruce St., according to police.

The officer transitioned him to the ground to gain compliance after Katanga continued to reach for the front of his pants, police said.

The officer placed Katanga into custody following an alleged violent struggle.

Officers found a gold chain in the alleyway, a glass pipe next to a car Katanga walked behind and a realistic-looking BB gun with blood on it in the grass where Katanga had passed, according to police.

Katanga, who was bleeding from the hands and face, reportedly refused medical.

Police spoke with a witness who lives nearby and confirmed that Katanga had pulled a handgun on Campbell prior to the fight.

Katanga was charged with criminal threatening, falsifying physical evidence, resisting arrest/detention and also placed on a 72-hour hold by probation/parole.

He is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

