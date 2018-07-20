Police: NH man threatens to kill brother with machete

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a number of charges after police say he assaulted and threatened to kill his brother with a machete during an altercation Tuesday in Nashua, officials said.

Police officers responding to an apartment on Kinsley Street for a report of a domestic dispute between brothers learned 22-year-old Benjamin Austin had beaten his brother, according to the Nashua Police Department.

After threatening the victim with a machete, police said Austin punched the man, leaving him with minor facial injuries.

Austin was arrested on charges including criminal threatening-domestic violence and two counts of domestic violence-simple assault.

He refused bail and is being held at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)