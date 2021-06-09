MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after investigators say he tried to buy child sexual abuse images

Jayson Juttner, 36, of Manchester, was arrested over the weekend on charges including nine counts of solicitation to manufacture child sexual abuse images and four counts of simple assault, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Authorities started investigating Juttner in May after a resident reportedly told police that he asked someone under the age of 18 to produce sexually explicit images. During some communications, he allegedly offered money to the juvenile.

Police say they identified at least two victims during their investigation.

Juttner manages a business that has many customers under the age of 18, according to police.

He has since been ordered held on preventative detention pending a hearing.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)