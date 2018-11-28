MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man tried forcing a family member into a vehicle and assaulted a second victim on Tuesday, Merrimack police said.

Officers responding to a local park for a reported assault learned that 41-year-old William Dorazio of Derry, N.H. had allegedly assaulted the two people.

He was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of domestic violence, two counts of simple assault and false imprisonment.

Dorazio was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in 9th Circuit Court – Merrimack on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)