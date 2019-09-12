MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man turned himself over to police days after stealing a wallet from an 85-year-old veteran outside of a Market Basket in Manchester, police said.

Matthew Siwik, 37, of Goffstown, was arrested Wednesday and charged with theft by unauthorized taking.

The victim told police that on Monday around 2 p.m. he had been walking toward his truck after shopping at the Market Basket on Elm Street in Manchester when he noticed a silver Volkswagon driving slowly between the rows of cars.

He turned his back to unlock his truck when the man jumped out of his car, grabbed the victim’s wallet and took off, police said.

The suspect later tried to use the victim’s bank card at the 7Eleven on Queen City Avenue, as well as the 7Eleven on South Main Street, police added.

The wallet was later located in a trash barrel at the Queen City location and returned to the victim.

A surveillance image of the suspect was posted on social media and various news outlets, leading to the identification of Siwik, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on Sept. 26.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)