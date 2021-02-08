Police: NH man urinated on victim’s belongings, sent lewd photos of himself

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he urinated on a number of items that belonged to another person before sending the victim harassing texts and lewd photographs of himself.

Richard Gwinn, 46, of Merrimack, is slated to be arraigned in Merrimack District Court later this month on charges including criminal mischief, harassment, indecent exposure, and lewdness, according to the Merrimack Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at a home in the town on Jan. 17 learned that Gwinn had allegedly urinated on and dumped gasoline on a household member’s belongings.

Gwin then repeatedly sent the victim harassing text messages, along with photos of his buttocks and genitals, police said.

Gwin surrendered to police on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

An investigation remains ongoing.

