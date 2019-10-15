MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old in New Hampshire used a dating app to exchange sexually explicit pictures with the teenager and is believed to have paid money for sexual services, police said.

Patrick O’Brien, of Exeter, was arrested Thursday on an active warrant and charged with four counts of manufacturing child abuse images, four counts of possession of child sex images, four counts of dissemination of child sex abuse images, two counts of trafficking in persons, two counts of felonious sexual assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of certain use of computers prohibited.

Manchester police began investigating O’Brien on Sept. 29 when someone known to the 13-year-old filed a report about the alleged sexual misconduct.

Detectives determined through interviews and cell phone records that O’Brien had used a dating app to communicate with the teenager and exchange sexually explicit images, according to police.

He also may have paid money for sexual services, police added.

O’Brien is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court.

