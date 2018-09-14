Police: NH man uses his daughter to steal items out of game at shopping mall 

Salem police are looking for this man, who allegedly used his child to steal from a game. Photo courtesy Salem Police Department.

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Salem, New Hampshire are looking for a man accused of using his young daughter to steal items out of a game at a shopping mall.

Officers responded about 6:14 p.m. Friday to The Mall at Rockingham Park for reports of a man using his child to steal out of a KeyMaster game, according to the Salem, New Hampshire Police Department.

Police looked at video several witnesses took of the alleged incident and revealed that the man had the small female toddler climb into the bottom portion of the game, designed for items won by a player to drop, and then reach up and grab various items, handing them to him.

Police say the man is described as a bearded Hispanic male, between 20 and 30 years of age, who was wearing a black Sig Sauer baseball cap, a blue T-Shirt, and black shorts with an Under Armor belt. He was also wearing either brown shoes or sneakers.

In addition to the female toddler, another young child, perhaps 5 to 7 years of age, was also seen with the man, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Salem police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)