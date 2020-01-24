Police: NH man wanted on 4 warrants found hiding in bushes

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A wanted New Hampshire man was arrested after a K9 team found him hiding in some bushes in Manchester early Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported vehicle theft involving a wanted man on the west side of the city around 12:30 a.m. found an abandoned 2008 Acura TL on Cartier Street, according to the Manchester Police Department.

A perimeter was set up around the neighborhood and a K9 team was called to the scene, police said. Alex Rodriguez, 40, of Manchester, was later found hiding in a bush on Notre Dame Street.

Rodriguez allegedly struggled with officers before being taken into custody.

Police say Rodriguez was wanted on warrants out of Manchester, Salem, and Henniker.

He is facing charges including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, in addition to a parole violation.

