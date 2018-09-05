MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man wanted on a drug warrant led officers on a chase Tuesday afternoon, Manchester police said.

An officer spoke with 41-year-old Michael Mooney of Weare after noticing him standing against a building on Manchester Street around 1:30 p.m.

Mooney initially gave the officer a false name but the officer positively identified him and learned of the active warrant through dispatch, police said.

Mooney allegedly fled the area on his bike before a second officer caught up with him and placed him in handcuffs.

He was charged with resisting arrest/detention and on the warrant from Jaffrey for possession of controlled drug.

Mooney is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

