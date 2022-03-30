MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who barricaded himself inside a Manchester home was ultimately arrested on multiple warrants Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a Somerville Street apartment to serve an arrest warrant to Drew Ash around 4 p.m. and were unable to make contact with him, according to a release issued by the department.

Due to the severity of the charges he was wanted for, officers called in the SWAT Bearcat and a negotiator was able to make contact with him via text. The two spoke for several hours until police eventually entered the home and Ash left through the back.

He was immediately taken into custody and charged with multiple domestic-related offenses including, reckless conduct, convicted felon, criminal mischief, criminal threatening, stalking, and resisting arrest.

No additional information was immediately available.

