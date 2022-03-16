MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who barricaded himself inside a Manchester home was ultimately arrested on multiple warrants Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an argument and someone making a reference to a gun at 725 Union St. around 3:45 p.m. set up a perimeter around the home as they attempted to get more information, according to Manchester police.

Several people exited the building, but a man could be seen looking out a third-floor window, police said.

Officers made announcements on a loud speaker but police say the man did not come outside.

After a period of time, officers entered the home and found the man in a closet, police said.

A firearm was not located but it was determined that the man, identified as 50-year-old Christian Gerlach, of Manchester, had five warrants out of Hillsborough County Superior Court — North, police added.

Gerlach was additionally charged with resisting arrest.

No additional information was immediately available.

