MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man claiming to be the “white devil” was arrested Thursday after police say he pointed a rifle at passing cars and waived a handgun in the air as he ranted about white supremacy, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man waving a firearm and screaming in the area of Beech and Silver streets in Manchester around 6:30 p.m. learned that suspect was also in possession of a Confederate flag and a rifle, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police say the suspect, 49-year-old Michael Demille, was highly agitated and ranting, making references to white supremacy and being the “white devil.”

After officers were able to calm Demille down, he was taken into custody without incident.

A subsequent search of Demille’s apartment yielded more than 20 firearms and white supremacist-related materials, police added.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Demille is facing charges including criminal threatening and reckless conduct.

