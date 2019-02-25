Police: NH man who led officers on high-speed chase found with ammunition, Trump mask

BARNSTEAD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who led officers on a high-speed chase was later found with bullets and a Donald Trump mask, police say.

Police learned that Michael Martel Jr., 30, of Epsom, was reportedly coming to Barnstead with a gun to retaliate for money he was owed from a previous drug deal.

Shortly after receiving the information, Barnstead police spotted a vehicle that the suspect was reported to be operating on Route 28 in the area of Parade Road.

Police tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect sped off southbound on Route 28 into Pittsfield.

During the pursuit, police say the suspect’s vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour before crashing into a snow bank at the intersection of Bear Hill Road and Center Road.

After the crash, the suspect jumped out of the truck, fleeing into a wooded area, police say.

After a search of the woods, the suspect, Martel, was located and taken into custody without further incident.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that the vehicle the suspect was driving, a 2006 GMC 1500, had been reported stolen earlier that day out of Concord.

A search of the vehicle at the Barnstead Police Department revealed a number of suspicious items, including black backpacks containing bullets, a rubber Donald Trump face mask, multiple bandannas, gloves, binoculars, flashlights, bolt cutters, an array of electronics, sunglasses, and car stereos.

Barnstead police charged Martel with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation, and possession of burglar’s tools.

Martel was scheduled to be arraigned in Laconia Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

