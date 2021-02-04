Police: NH men robbed gas station, broke into vehicles during early morning crime spree

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire men are facing criminal charges after police say they robbed a gas station and broke into multiple vehicles during an early morning crime spree on Thursday.

Cameron Ayers, 18, of Northampton, is slated to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court on charges including robbery, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of alcohol, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and loitering and prowling, according to the Hampton Police Department.

James Dustin, 18, of Hampton, has been charged with loitering and prowling, unlawful

possession of alcohol, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at a Speedway gas station on Lafayette Road in Hampton around 2 a.m. learned that Ayers had stolen alcohol before attempting to drive away from the scene with Dustin.

A gas station clerk then reportedly fired a single gunshot at the suspects’ car, prompting them to ditch the vehicle and run off on foot.

About 40 minutes later, Ayers and Dustin were caught going through vehicles that were parked in a driveway on Towle Avenue, according to police.

The suspects tried to outrun officers but they were both eventually tracked down and taken into custody.

Police say additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of an investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)