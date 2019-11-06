Police: NH mom arraigned for taking 3-year-old son in defiance of court order

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman who triggered an interstate manhunt when she took her 3-year-old son in defiance of a court order has been arraigned after turning herself over to police in Massachusetts, officials said.

Malinda Ann Nicolosi, 46, of Londonderry, was arraigned in Somerville District Court Wednesday on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, according to Medford police.

Police say Nicolosi decided to turn herself over to police after having a conversation with a friend.

Her son was with her at the time and he was turned over to his father, “who was very happy to be reunited,” police said.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth, and Families, and the Londonderry New Hampshire Police Department were notified.

It’s unclear when she will be returned to New Hampshire to face charges.

